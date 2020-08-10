iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Maphefo Mogale-Letsie and Boyce Maneli Appeals Guateng’s ANC Decision to Step Aside

Image Source: Twitter: GautengGov

44 mins ago 1 min read

Merafong Mayor Maphefo Mogale-Letsie and MP Boyce Maneli are appealing a decision by the Gauteng ANC for them to step aside. The Gauteng ANC has asked them to step down on their roles for failing to act against officials involved in the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank.

ANC Western Rand regional secretary Sanele Ngweventsha said he was informed that both Maneli and Mogale-Letsie would be appealing the decision.

“They have just informed me that they will be appealing the decision to the NEC,” he said.

On Sunday, Gauteng ANC secretary Jacob Khawe announced the two would now be expected to resign, after the provincial executive committee (PEC) decided to adopt recommendations made by its integrity committee.

