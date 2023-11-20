Many Expected to Apply For Funding When NSFAS Applications

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding applications are anticipated to commence this week, with thousands of prospective students likely to apply for the 2024 academic year.

NSFAS provides financial assistance to disadvantaged students who aspire to attend public universities.

This comes as the system continues to face a variety of issues, including pupils not receiving their allowances on schedule.

On Tuesday, as the application period formally opens, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is due to update the media on the 2024 applications.

The applications will be accepted for the next two months, with the deadline being January 31.

According to Nzimande, the applications are only being accepted now to allow the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to conclude its tax period.

Prospective students have been asked to apply as soon as possible in order to avoid a last-minute rush.