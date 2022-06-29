Many African Countries are Also Grappling with a Serious Dollar Shortage Crisis

The forex crises have already dealt a huge blow on many economies on the continent. For instance, foreign airlines operating in Nigeria are finding it difficult to repatriate their earnings due to the country’s inability to raise dollars for them. In the same vein, other businesses in the West African countries are struggling to raise dollars to facilitate essential imports. Over in Kenya, many businesses are also struggling due to dollar scarcity. In the past months, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has repeatedly raised concerns over the economic risks posed by the country’s worsening dollar scarcity. The situation is so bad such that the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) recently directed commercial banks to ration dollar sales. And the implication of this is that not everyone who needs the currency is able to get it. The constitutions of different African countries require their central banks to maintain external assets in the following forms: bullion or gold coins, foreign short-term treasury bills, bonds, the IMF’s special drawing rights, account balances in foreign banks, etc. Each of these assets must possess a basic feature of liquidity and can easily be converted to either dollars, pound sterling, Euro or other similar hard currencies.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

