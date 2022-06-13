Mantashe Warns That Internal Fighting Will Lead To Loss Of Power For Party

African National Congress national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, has once again warned ANC members that intensifying internal squabbles will only lead to a loss of power for the party.
Mantashe, speaking to members in the Free State on Sunday, insisted that the president of the organisation, Cyril Ramaphosa, be protected as his predecessor Jacob Zuma had been throughout his multiple scandals.
But he said that Ramaphosa would step aside if charged or ordered to do so by the ANC.
Ramaphosa has come under fire following a criminal complaint laid against him by former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, over the theft and cover-up of millions of dollars at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.
The president has failed to provide sufficient answers to questions about the story.
More Stories
South Africa Can’t Afford Basic Income Grant – CDE
KZN Government Disputes Claims Of Incorrect Relief Applications
UAE Authorities Will Oppose Bail On South Africa’s Behalf – Lamola
Intense Cold Front To Hit Western Cape On Sunday
Media Giants In Pitch Battle For India Cricket Rights
Cadre Deployment Is Unconstitutional – DA
NICD Reports 1 592 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Ramaphosa Suspends Mkhwebane With Immediate Effect
Pregnant Women At Higher Risk Of COVID-19 Death – Study
NICD Reports 1 976 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
More Crime Surveillance Needed In Western Cape – Cele
Bring The Guptas Back To SA – Zondo