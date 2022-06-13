iAfrica

Mantashe Warns That Internal Fighting Will Lead To Loss Of Power For Party

18 mins ago

African National Congress national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, has once again warned ANC members that intensifying internal squabbles will only lead to a loss of power for the party.

Mantashe, speaking to members in the Free State on Sunday, insisted that the president of the organisation, Cyril Ramaphosa, be protected as his predecessor Jacob Zuma had been throughout his multiple scandals.

But he said that Ramaphosa would step aside if charged or ordered to do so by the ANC.

Ramaphosa has come under fire following a criminal complaint laid against him by former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, over the theft and cover-up of millions of dollars at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The president has failed to provide sufficient answers to questions about the story.

