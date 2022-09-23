Mantashe To Fight Judgment Halting Seismic Survey

The Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has appealed to reinstate Shell’s exploration for fossil fuels along the Wild Coast just after signing in three renewable power producers to aid Eskom’s supply of electricity in the country.

The Makhanda High Court ruled Shell’s gas exploration rights as unlawful on 1 September, putting an end to the underwater blasting that had severe impacts on the environment and surrounding areas.

However, the coastal communities and NGOs must return to court again to oppose Impact Africa and Mantashe lodging against the judgment.

