Mantashe Announces Successful Independent Power Bidders

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe announced the first eight successful bidders to provide emergency electricity and help prop up the country’s ailing power supply.

The tender for 2,000 megawatts was launched two years ago.

Minister Mantashe said more than 11,800 additional megawatts were needed, but this is a start.

“The first power from these projects will be connected to the grid from August 2022.”

Included in the successful bids is Karpowership, which operates a fleet of powerships and will provide ship-to-shore electricity when eventually anchored at three coastal sites.

Mantashe said the projects were expected to inject around R45 billion into the local economy.

He added that the procurement of 2,600 megawatts under the latest bid round for private power producers would go to the market at midnight on Thursday.

Read the full statement here

