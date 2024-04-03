Manhattan Apartment Belonging to Congolese First Daughter Seized

The United States wants to confiscate a luxury apartment in Manhattan, allegedly purchased with funds embezzled from the government of the Republic of Congo for the daughter of the country’s longtime President, Denis Sassou Nguesso. This was revealed in a court paper made public in New York Monday. According to federal prosecutors, the apartment, situated on the 32nd floor of the Trump International Hotel and Tower near Central Park’s southwest corner, was acquired in 2014 for $7.1 million, and it has been linked to “an international conspiracy to launder funds” stolen from the Congo government, Bloomberg reported. US prosecutors have outlined in court papers a complicated network involving banks, individuals, and shell companies allegedly used to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from the African country. The government stated that the apartment has likely remained unoccupied since its acquisition a decade ago.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER