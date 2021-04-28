Mango Flights Suspended

Mango airlines flights have been grounded.
Airports Company South Africa has suspended the airline’s flights due to non-payment.
The two parties are in talks, however, passengers will be left stranded until an agreement is reached.
It comes as embattled national carrier, South African Airways (SAA), remains in business rescue.
