Music icon, Mandoza, has been selected as one of the four recipients of the Lifetime Achievent Award for this year’s 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The ‘Nkalakatha’ singer broke into the music scene in the early 1990s as part of a group called Chiskop and has since released hit songs such as Phunyuka Baphethe.

The Recording Industry of South Africa says Mandoza continues to inspire long after his death.