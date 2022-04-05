iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Mandla Msibi To Step Aside

Photo Credit: EWN

3 hours ago 1 min read

The newly-elected Mpumalanga Treasurer has accepted the ANC’s order for him to step aside.

Mandla Msibi faces murder and attempted murder charges.

Acting Secretary-General Paul Mashatile wrote to Msibi, reminding him of the resolutions of the 54th national conference.

The ANC says Msibi has agreed.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Fuel Levy Cut To Cushion Petrol Price Hike

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Terminates National State Of Disaster

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 685 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago
1 min read

Innocent Student Used As Scapegoat – Support Group

1 day ago
1 min read

The House Is On Fire – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 899 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
4 min read

Ukrainian Minister Accuses Russia Of Civilian ‘Massacre’

2 days ago
antibody testing
2 min read

SA Reports 1 420 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 692 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
2 min read

Godongwana Announces Temporary Reduction In Fuel Levy For 2 Months

4 days ago
1 min read

Masemola Appointed AsPolice Commissioner

4 days ago
2 min read

Deadline To Renew Driving Licences Extended

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mandla Msibi To Step Aside

3 hours ago
1 min read

Fuel Levy Cut To Cushion Petrol Price Hike

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Terminates National State Of Disaster

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 685 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer