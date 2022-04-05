Mandla Msibi To Step Aside

The newly-elected Mpumalanga Treasurer has accepted the ANC’s order for him to step aside.
Mandla Msibi faces murder and attempted murder charges.
Acting Secretary-General Paul Mashatile wrote to Msibi, reminding him of the resolutions of the 54th national conference.
The ANC says Msibi has agreed.
