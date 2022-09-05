Mandla Msibi Is Back In ANC

Mandla Msibi, treasurer of the ANC in Mpumalanga, has “automatically returned” to his position and will attend a meeting of provincial officials on Monday evening after murder charges against him were provisionally dropped.

“I’ll be working as the ANC’s treasurer. I am familiar with the players in this case. I will reveal their identity to the ANC’s national leadership. My arrest was planned during the run-up to the local government elections “He stated.

Msibi will attend a meeting of provincial officials on Monday evening, according to ANC provincial chairperson Mandla Ndlovu, where the matter will be discussed.

“When you are charged, you must automatically step aside.

So, when the charges are dropped, you automatically return to your previous position “Ndlovu stated.

“Now that he has been acquitted, he will be present at the meeting,” Ndlovu said.

He also stated that provincial officials would consider the court decision.

On Monday, Judge Brian Mashile told Msibi and his five co-accused – Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, Tshepo Matsane, Anele Mnisi, Njabulo Mkhonto, and Sibusiso Mdluli – that they could leave.

