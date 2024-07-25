Mandisa Maya Breaks New Ground As South Africa’s First Female Chief Justice

Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya has been appointed as the new head of the judiciary, marking a historic moment as she becomes the first woman to hold the position of Chief Justice in South Africa.

Maya is set to succeed Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice starting September.

Her appointment was finalized after President Cyril Ramaphosa consulted with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the leaders of various political parties in the National Assembly.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya emphasized that Maya’s extensive experience and leadership skills were key factors in her selection for this pivotal role.

“President Ramaphosa is grateful for the Judicial Service Commission’s endorsement and the support from political party leaders, which affirm their confidence in the qualifications of the incoming Chief Justice,” Magwenya stated.