Mandela Day – Launch Of #PlasticFreeMzansi Campaign

This month sees the launch of the #PlasticFreeMzansi campaign. This is the 5th edition of Plastic Free Mzansi brought to you by The Beach Co-op and Twyg. Along with partners Biru Experiments and Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages, #PlasticFreeMzansi2022 drives a campaign of caring for the environment and people.

Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages joins the #PlasticFreeMzansi2022 campaign as supporting partner this year. Coca-Cola is one of many brands that, as members of the SA Plastics Pact, have committed to take collective action across the plastics value chain to drive systemic change.

“We know we can’t do this alone. SDG 17 speaks to the power of collaboration, and this collaboration is so important. Working with big corporations and with companies that have similar missions to ours, strengthens the work we do. We are aware of and support Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages’ commitment to reducing waste through becoming signatories of the South African Plastic Pact.” says Aaniyah Martin Founder and director of The Beach Co-op.

This #PlasticFreeMzansi you will:

Learn about the impact of plastic pollution on our oceans, environment, communities, and health

Learn how to reduce plastic pollution, and why this is important

Understand why caring for our planet and people starts with us and how we can encourage others to do the same, in line with #MandelaDay

Sharing is caring! We’re rewarding you for your hard work cleaning up with a sustainable and local giveaway on 17 July.

We are committed to building Communities that Care.

‘Community’ com·​mu·​ni·​ty | \ kə-ˈmyü-nə-tē – a unified body of people living in a particular area with common interests 1

We all have one thing in common – planet Earth! Caring for our planet is a must. As local businesses, municipalities, and individuals we must build communities that care about people and the planet.

On #MandelaDay (18 July) we are encouraging everyone to spend #67minutes showing acts of kindness. These 67 minutes are in appreciation of the 67 years that Nelson Mandela spent fighting for justice, equality, and human rights for all. Everyone can do something to make an impact and inspire change. For 67 minutes this #MandelaDay, gather a few friends and community members, and using the Dirty Dozen Clean-up™ Toolkit, clean up an area in your neighbourhood or a nearby beach. Or join an existing clean-up. Keep an eye on social media to see who’s hosting a clean-up in your area.

“By working together with The Beach Co-op and Twyg to raise awareness, we’re hoping to empower people to take control of their role in reducing plastic waste. We are inspired by the impact our efforts have made so far, and we’re eager to enable more people to join the campaign and help us keep our beaches and communities clean and waste-free,” said Priscilla Urquhart, Head of Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability at CCPB.

Urquhart added: “Our purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference and we aim to create this through a more sustainable business and a better shared future, for our people and the communities we operate in. If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we cannot act alone.”

#ReFashionPlastic is a project that runs along with the #PlasticFreeMzansi campaign. Biru_Experiments will be hosting a workshop with Our Workshop (run by designer Heath Nash) to develop ways to upcycle and repurpose beach plastic back into the value stream. Our Workshop is an open-source design studio based in Langa, Cape Town.

The ReFashionPlastic project aims to strengthen sustainable livelihoods and amplify messages about plastic pollution to propagate behavioral change.

Jackie May, founder of Twyg says, “We are delighted to kick start our awareness raising campaign, Plastic Free Mzansi 2022, along with our partners. We are working together on a considered campaign of caring for the environment and for people. Using storytelling, design experiments, and immersive environmental experiences we intend to influence climate-positive behaviour change.”

Together, the partners look forward to cleaning beaches and raising awareness about plastic pollution and solutions. This is achieved through immersive environmental experiences and a communication campaign.

Dates to remember!

Note these dates and venues for beach clean-ups and a Refashion Plastic workshop for Plastic Free Mzansi 2022:

● 23 July ReFashion Plastic workshop in partnership with Biru Experiments (by invite only)

● 28 July The Beach Co-op July New Moon Cleanup (open to the public)

● 5 November – Monwabisi Beach (open to the public)

● 15 December – Camps Bay (open to the public)

To reserve your spot for a clean-up, email megan@thebeachcoop.org. To enquire about the Refashion Plastic workshop please email yvonne@studiobiru.co.za.

For information about plastic and how to reduce your use of single-use plastic follow campaign by following our Instagram pages @Twygmag @thebeachco_op @cocacolapenbev @biru_experiments

Share with your network!