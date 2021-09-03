iAfrica

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations Not On The Cards

7 mins ago 1 min read

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla insisted that at this stage mandatory vaccinations are not government’s priority.

Phaahla added that government will also not be getting involved in the debate on whether the jab should be compulsory.

He says government will instead work to allay fears and convince people to take the jab voluntarily.

