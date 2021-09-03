Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations Not On The Cards

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla insisted that at this stage mandatory vaccinations are not government’s priority.
Phaahla added that government will also not be getting involved in the debate on whether the jab should be compulsory.
He says government will instead work to allay fears and convince people to take the jab voluntarily.
More Stories
C.1.2 Variant Found In Other Countries
Dlodlo Confident Of Vindication
EU To Return Millions Of COVID-19 Vaccines Imported From SA
National State Of Disaster Extended Until 15 October
Guptas Failed To Capture Prasa – Montana
No Vaccine, No Alcohol – Tshwane Mayor
Maape Set To Become North West Premier Next Week
Over 11m Grant Applications Received
ANC Withdraws Bid To Reopen IEC Candidate List Registration
Khanyile To Spend Another Week In Jail
Khusela Diko To Return To Public Service
SA Reports 7 086 New COVID-19 Cases