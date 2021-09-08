MANCOSA Masterclass For Women To Learn The Ropes Of Business

Women can learn the ins and outs of becoming entrepreneurs when private higher education institution MANCOSA’s Centre for Women in Leadership hosts a virtual masterclass on Saturday 11 September from 11am.

Women in Business: A Masterclass is aimed at motivating more women to become entrepreneurs and will be hosted by Ayanda Dlamini, News Anchor at television channel e.tv.

The panellists will include Dr Marlini Nair-Moodley, a MANCOSA academic, business advisor and author; Ms Zulaka Khan, Director of the Verulam Dialysis Centre; Ms Elizabeth Lumley, industrial and organisational psychologist; Ms Ntokozo Khoza, Director of Mindcitizens Consulting; and Ms Martha Moyo, Director, MANCOSA. They will share their experiences and exposure in the entrepreneurship space.

Tickets can be reserved at https://www.quicket.co.za/events/149455-women-in-business-a-master-class/.

CWIL invites donations to be made to one of the worthy causes that it supports. The donation can be made when purchasing tickets.

The nominated charity is the Western Cape Women Shelter Movement which provides residential shelter and refuge to abused women and their children; the opportunity for them to find healing; and to learn skills that will empower them to cope as self-reliant members of society.

The MANCOSA Centre for Women in Leadership (CWIL) is committed to advocating for women to be given an opportunity to explore meaningful work and professional opportunities. CWIL strives to create an enabling environment for the promotion of women leadership roles in business and other sectors.

Since its inception in August 2015, the Centre has embarked on a number of research, advocacy, training, networking and mentorship activities, and is also involved in several charitable causes and skills development programmes.

Dr Claudine Hingston, MANCOSA Academic, said women must contend with a wide range of challenges in business.

She said that while the World Bank put Africa at the top of the list when it came to the growth rate of female entrepreneurs worldwide, in South Africa women are still in the minority when it comes to running businesses.

“Access to finance is historically the largest barrier to entry for women. With less access to capital and fewer assets than men, getting a loan to start a business can be difficult.

“The corporate space in South Africa is largely dominated by men, so women simply have fewer advantages. In addition to the unwillingness of banks to give them credit, women have the added challenge of negative socio-cultural attitudes and limited access to business and development services.”

Dr Hingston stated that the MANCOSA “Women in Business” masterclass will help women overcome some of the hurdles faced on the journey to becoming entrepreneurs.

