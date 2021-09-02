MANCOSA Launches School Of Information And Digital Technology To Address Demand For Tech Skills

The rapid growth of information and digital technologies, perpetuated through the emergence of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), has the ability to bring about widespread change for the better.

In response to the overwhelming demand for contemporary, fit-for-purpose digital and IT education offerings, MANCOSA (a proud member of the Honoris United Universities network) has today (1 September) launched the School of Information and Digital Technology (SIDT).

Education in the field of information and digital technology is no longer an exclusive domain for aspiring tech-fundi’s, IT managers and chief IT officers. Instead, digital and IT education is now a prerequisite for any individual seeking to operate across a wide-spectrum of industries and sectors within the modern digital economy.

73% of South African executives agree that organisations need to dramatically reengineer the experiences that bring technology and people together in a more human-centric manner.

The SIDT attracts students seeking to advance their skills and qualifications as technology professionals, whilst also catering to students who may work in a variety of other industries and who are seeking to operate effectively as digital citizens, digital artisans, leaders and innovators.

In developing the optimal level of digital skills for students, the SIDT’s programme offerings comprise a mix of formal learning programmes (FLPs) and short learning programmes (SLPs). A wide variety of topics and subjects are offered through the SIDT. These range from digital marketing, cyber security and social media to technology management, digital leadership, 3d printing and robotics.

Paresh Soni, Director of MANCOSA said: The School of Information and Digital Technology will help equip professionals, managers and leaders with the skills and knowledge required to navigate the next evolution of optimisation, automation and more: the Fifth Industrial Revolution (5IR).

“In this new era, humans and technology will co-exist, driven by a common purpose.

“The SIDT was established by MANCOSA to assist current and aspiring professionals, specialists and business leaders in ushering in the Fifth Industrial Revolution (5IR).

The 5IR looks beyond the 4IR pillars of excessive automation and obsessive optimisation, and aims to bring the human back to the forefront of thought. We want to re-humanise tech education in the age of machines, automation and artificial intelligence.”

“It is a space where humanism, empathy, civility, inclusivity, creativity and purpose will thrive alongside profit and digital transformation.

“We have smart phones, smart cities and smart cars. As a world-class, modern higher education institution, MANCOSA strives to challenge the status quo. We have been interrogating and experimenting with smart learning to create the smart-er human.”

“To achieve this, we realised that the traditional approaches to designing, developing, packaging and delivering education needed to be transformed.

“Our approach to 21st century education and skilling opportunities are infused with bleeding-edge innovation whilst maintaining our philosophy of affordable access to education”.

Soni said that a range of shorter courses, such as 100% online self-paced programmes, blended hands-on training (BHoT) and masterclasses have also been developed to address a diverse range of basic, intermediate and expert skills related to information and digital technology.

The courses offered at the SIDT include Coding, Programming, AI, Robotics, Digital Transformation, Digital Marketing, IT Management, Cybersecurity, Machine

Learning, Data Science, Cloud Computing, Web Dev, Ethical Hacking, App Dev, Blockchain and Networking.

Watch the launch of The School of Information and Digital Technology video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6ivGE2dYl8

Contact skillme@mancosa.co.za to enquire about course start dates and fees. Alternatively, visit skillme.mancosa.co.za to register.

