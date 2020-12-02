iAfrica

Mancosa Launches Honoris 21st Century Skills Certificate To Upskill Graduates For The Future World Of Work

4 hours ago 2 min read

To enhance the employability of its students to be competitive in the 21st-century world of work, MANCOSA has launched the Honoris 21st Century Skills Certificate, which will equip graduates with the most in-demand soft and digital skills.

Based on global research and engagement with employers across Africa, the skills certificate has been developed by the Honoris Academic Council, a Pan-African team of faculty representatives from Morocco, Tunisia, and South Africa, with exemplary backgrounds and academic experience.

Also involved are Le Wagon, a world-leading coding school that offers web development programmes, and CrossKnowledge, the world’s e-learning pioneer which provides digital learning solutions.

MANCOSA is a member of Honoris United Universities, the first private Pan-African higher education network, which places a high value on Education for Impact whereby students are equipped to make a difference in the workplace. MANCOSA’s qualifications groom students to be analytical thinkers and problem-solvers, increasing their employability in careers in local and global environments.

The skills certificate delivers skills training in areas highlighted by industry analysts and by the demands of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), ensuring that graduates enter the world of work empowered with high cognitive skills and digital literacy competencies that are necessary to navigate a fast-changing world.

The online programme will train students for the future world of work and in the eight most in-demand skills by employers: behavioural intelligence, creativity and design thinking, critical thinking, communication, collaboration, coding, data analytics, and entrepreneurship.

The 100-hour program constitutes a four-module design, including personal, social, digital, and entrepreneurship skills.

This certificate demonstrates MANCOSA’s ongoing commitment to providing student-centric learning environments, designed by combining academic knowledge with entrepreneurial and workplace skills and credentials, to ensure graduates are equipped with the digital know-how and hybrid skills to meet the needs of the changing job market. 

Managing Director, MANCOSA, Mohamed Goga, said: “The digital era requires leaders and professionals to acquire new and relevant competencies needed today and in the near future.”

“The Honoris 21st Century Skills Certificate is designed to equip graduates with competitive skills to elevate their career prospects.” 

