iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Manchester, Merseyside Clubs Unite To Condemn Racism

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Tim Keeton

5 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton have joined forces to condemn the racial abuse suffered by players, officials and supporters on social media.

United’s Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, Chelsea’s Reece James, West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers and Southampton’s Alex Jankewitz are among those to have received racist abuse online in recent weeks.

With United set to host Everton on Saturday and City travelling to Liverpool on Sunday, the four clubs came together with the mayors of Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region in a show of solidarity.

“Today Manchester United, Everton, Manchester City and Liverpool have come together to support Hate Crime Awareness Week in Greater Manchester,” the clubs said in a joint statement.

“We condemn the racist abuse that too many players, officials and supporters continue to encounter, most recently on social media platforms,” the said.

Top English players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers last month.

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has said that those who send abusive messages should be held accountable by authorities and have their social media accounts banned.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder in saying there is no room for racism, hate or any form of discrimination in our beautiful game. It should not happen and it must stop,” the clubs and mayors said in their statement.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Serena Shrugs Off Shoulder Issue

10 hours ago
2 min read

Australian Open Regrets All Banished – Thiem

10 hours ago
1 min read

Leicester’s Vardy Available For Wolves Trip

10 hours ago
2 min read

Mourinho Not Worried About Pressure At Spurs

10 hours ago
2 min read

Klopp Backs Liverpool To Make Anfield Fortress Again

10 hours ago
2 min read

Cavani Should Be Available For Everton Game – Solskjaer

10 hours ago
2 min read

Australia Offer To Host South Africa’s British And Irish Lions Tour

6 days ago
2 min read

Rashford Calls Racial Abuse Against Him ‘Humanity At Its Worst’

6 days ago
3 min read

Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz Share Lead

6 days ago
2 min read

Barkley Header Gives Villa Victory Over Southampton

6 days ago
2 min read

Luiz Says Arsenal Becoming A “Real Team”

6 days ago
1 min read

Man United Held In Stalemate At Arsenal

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Manchester, Merseyside Clubs Unite To Condemn Racism

5 seconds ago
1 min read

Domestic Air Travel Seems to be Taking Off in Mali

7 hours ago
2 min read

The Challenge of Keeping Somaliland’s Heritage Identity

7 hours ago
1 min read

Seychelles Remains One of the World’s Most Desirable Destinations for the Discerning Traveller

7 hours ago