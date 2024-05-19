Manchester City Celebrate Unprecedented Fourth Successive League Title

Manchester City won an unprecedented fourth straight English top flight title with a 3-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday to pip rivals Arsenal on the final day of a thrilling Premier League season as the fans turned the pitch into a sea of blue.

Two glorious early goals from league player of the season Phil Foden created a party atmosphere in the sunshine at the Etihad Stadium, before a stunning bicycle kick from Mohammed Kudus before halftime brought West Ham briefly into the game.

But Rodri sealed the victory with a low 59th minute shot from outside the area, giving Pep Guardiola’s side a phenomenal sixth title in seven years. Fans danced in their seats, belting out: “Champions again!” and “Are you watching Arsenal?”

In one of the closest title races in Premier League history, Arsenal could have taken the championship had City dropped points. But the Londoners’ 2-1 win in their game against Everton was in vain, leaving them two points behind.

City have the chance of winning the double as they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final next Saturday.

Foden’s already brilliant season got even better when he arrowed the ball into the top corner in the second minute then capped a fine team move to sweep home the second in the 18th.

"It's so hard to put into words what we've done today," Foden said. "No team has ever done it. You see what it means to the fans and it means to us. Working all year for this moment.

“I thought today we just looked confident and just played our football and in the end it paid off.”

The midfielder has scored 19 league goals this season and has won six Premier League titles at just 23, making him one of England’s best hopes for this year’s Euros in Germany.

At the final whistle, the home fans poured onto the pitch, some letting off blue flares in celebration, while the players hugged each other in joy.

Reuters