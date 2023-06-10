iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Manchester City Beat Inter Milan To Win Champions League

Image Supplied
11 seconds ago 1 min read

Manchester City completed a sensational season by beating Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League for the first time on a Saturday night of frayed nerves at the Ataturk Stadium.

Spanish midfielder Rodri’s 68th-minute goal settled a cagey contest that a far-from-fluent City dominated but they never looked comfortable against the three-time winners.

Inter almost levelled at the death when a point-blank header by substitute Romelu Lukaku was saved by Ederson.

It completed a treble for City, making them only the second English club to complete it after Manchester United also won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999.

City manager Pep Guardiola has now won the Champions League three times and took his trophy count with City to 12.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Swiatek Reigns Supreme At French Open By Quelling Muchova

2 hours ago
2 min read

Walker Misses Out For Man City, Inter Starting Lineup As Expected

2 hours ago
1 min read

Australia Declare On 270-8 To Set India 444-Run Victory Target

2 hours ago
1 min read

PGA Tour ‘Couldn’t Afford To Keep Battling Saudi Arabia,’ Wall Street Journal Reports

2 hours ago
2 min read

Newcastle Sign Shirt Sponsorship Deal With Saudi Firm

14 hours ago
1 min read

Messi In Beijing For Friendly Before Move To Miami

14 hours ago
3 min read

Tension Of The First Two Sets Caused Cramping In Entire Body – Alcaraz

14 hours ago
2 min read

Shocked Kipyegon Adds 5,000m World Record To 1500m Mark In Paris

14 hours ago
1 min read

Australia Heap Misery On India In WTC Final

14 hours ago
3 min read

Latest ‘Deadline’ Looms In Man United Takeover Saga

15 hours ago
2 min read

Djokovic Edges Closer To Grand Slam Record With Spot In Last Eight

6 days ago
2 min read

Hamilton Hails ‘Mega Job’ By Mercedes, Focused On Next Year

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Manchester City Beat Inter Milan To Win Champions League

12 seconds ago
4 min read

Swiatek Reigns Supreme At French Open By Quelling Muchova

2 hours ago
2 min read

Walker Misses Out For Man City, Inter Starting Lineup As Expected

2 hours ago
1 min read

Australia Declare On 270-8 To Set India 444-Run Victory Target

2 hours ago

Share