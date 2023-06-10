Manchester City Beat Inter Milan To Win Champions League

Manchester City completed a sensational season by beating Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League for the first time on a Saturday night of frayed nerves at the Ataturk Stadium.
Spanish midfielder Rodri’s 68th-minute goal settled a cagey contest that a far-from-fluent City dominated but they never looked comfortable against the three-time winners.
Inter almost levelled at the death when a point-blank header by substitute Romelu Lukaku was saved by Ederson.
It completed a treble for City, making them only the second English club to complete it after Manchester United also won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999.
City manager Pep Guardiola has now won the Champions League three times and took his trophy count with City to 12.
More Stories
Swiatek Reigns Supreme At French Open By Quelling Muchova
Walker Misses Out For Man City, Inter Starting Lineup As Expected
Australia Declare On 270-8 To Set India 444-Run Victory Target
PGA Tour ‘Couldn’t Afford To Keep Battling Saudi Arabia,’ Wall Street Journal Reports
Newcastle Sign Shirt Sponsorship Deal With Saudi Firm
Messi In Beijing For Friendly Before Move To Miami
Tension Of The First Two Sets Caused Cramping In Entire Body – Alcaraz
Shocked Kipyegon Adds 5,000m World Record To 1500m Mark In Paris
Australia Heap Misery On India In WTC Final
Latest ‘Deadline’ Looms In Man United Takeover Saga
Djokovic Edges Closer To Grand Slam Record With Spot In Last Eight
Hamilton Hails ‘Mega Job’ By Mercedes, Focused On Next Year