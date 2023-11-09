Man, Woman Killed Outside Randburg Court Were Witnesses – SAPS

Police have confirmed that the couple killed outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday were key witnesses in an assault case against police.

The two foreign nationals were shot dead metres from the court, and were key witnesses in an assault case involving four police officers.

The law enforcement officials are accused of assaulting one of them while in police custody for a 2018 house robbery.

With the main complainant and another witness in the matter now dead, the prosecution will decide the future of the case on 23 November.

Meanwhile, the police have seized the cellphones and firearms of the four officers, and are also subjecting them to gunpowder residue testing as part of an investigation into the double murder.