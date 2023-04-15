iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Man Utd’s Martinez Out For Rest Of Season With Foot Injury

REUTERS/Carl Recine
11 mins ago 1 min read

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will miss the remainder of the season due to a fractured metatarsal bone in his foot, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Martinez was carried off during United’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday after he fell to the ground clutching his right foot with no opponents nearby.

Fellow centre-back Raphael Varane, who was also injured and substituted at halftime during the quarter-final, first leg at Old Trafford, is expected to be out for a few weeks.

United said Argentine World Cup winner Martinez would make a full recovery in time for the start of next season.

“Everyone at Manchester United sends Lisandro and Rapha our best wishes for a speedy recovery,” the club said in a statement.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Medvedev Happy With Run In Monte Carlo Despite Quarter-Final Exit

44 seconds ago
2 min read

Arsenal Keeper Ramsdale Made Progress ‘Against The Odds’ – Arteta

3 mins ago
2 min read

City Working ’24 hours’ To Keep Haaland Fit – Guardiola

7 mins ago
1 min read

Norway Will Not Send Fencers To Events Where Russia And Belarus Participate

9 mins ago
1 min read

McIlroy Takes $3 Million Hit For Skipping Second Designated Event

14 mins ago
1 min read

Liverpool Fined For Player Conduct In Loss To Man City

16 mins ago
3 min read

Arsenal Denied Huge Win As Liverpool Hit Back To Draw

5 days ago
1 min read

City’s Haaland On The Same Level As Messi, Ronaldo – Guardiola

6 days ago
2 min read

Blues Coach McDonald Lauds Barrett Display After ‘Harsh’ Criticism

6 days ago
3 min read

No Audience For Lyle As He Takes Final Bow On Golf’s Greatest Stage

6 days ago
1 min read

Three Arrested Over Homophobic Chants At Wolves v Chelsea

6 days ago
2 min read

Tsitsipas Raring To Go On Clay With Eyes On Third Monte Carlo Crown

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Medvedev Happy With Run In Monte Carlo Despite Quarter-Final Exit

44 seconds ago
2 min read

Arsenal Keeper Ramsdale Made Progress ‘Against The Odds’ – Arteta

3 mins ago
2 min read

City Working ’24 hours’ To Keep Haaland Fit – Guardiola

7 mins ago
1 min read

Norway Will Not Send Fencers To Events Where Russia And Belarus Participate

9 mins ago

Share