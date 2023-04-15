Man Utd’s Martinez Out For Rest Of Season With Foot Injury

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will miss the remainder of the season due to a fractured metatarsal bone in his foot, the Premier League club said on Friday.
Martinez was carried off during United’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday after he fell to the ground clutching his right foot with no opponents nearby.
Fellow centre-back Raphael Varane, who was also injured and substituted at halftime during the quarter-final, first leg at Old Trafford, is expected to be out for a few weeks.
United said Argentine World Cup winner Martinez would make a full recovery in time for the start of next season.
“Everyone at Manchester United sends Lisandro and Rapha our best wishes for a speedy recovery,” the club said in a statement.
More Stories
Medvedev Happy With Run In Monte Carlo Despite Quarter-Final Exit
Arsenal Keeper Ramsdale Made Progress ‘Against The Odds’ – Arteta
City Working ’24 hours’ To Keep Haaland Fit – Guardiola
Norway Will Not Send Fencers To Events Where Russia And Belarus Participate
McIlroy Takes $3 Million Hit For Skipping Second Designated Event
Liverpool Fined For Player Conduct In Loss To Man City
Arsenal Denied Huge Win As Liverpool Hit Back To Draw
City’s Haaland On The Same Level As Messi, Ronaldo – Guardiola
Blues Coach McDonald Lauds Barrett Display After ‘Harsh’ Criticism
No Audience For Lyle As He Takes Final Bow On Golf’s Greatest Stage
Three Arrested Over Homophobic Chants At Wolves v Chelsea
Tsitsipas Raring To Go On Clay With Eyes On Third Monte Carlo Crown