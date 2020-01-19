Sun. Jan 19th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Man Utd Lose Rashford For ‘Weeks’ – Solskjaer

Down and out: Marcus Rashford (bottom) is set to be sidelined for a few weeks by a back injury. AFP / Paul ELLIS

4 mins ago 1 min read

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not believe top scorer Marcus Rashford will be fit to return from a back injury for a number of weeks.

Rashford was forced off less than 15 minutes after coming on as a second half substitute in a FA Cup third round replay win over Wolves on Wednesday and was absent for United’s trip to Liverpool on Sunday.

However, Solskjaer revealed the England international is unlikely to return before United’s mid-season break at the start of the February.

“He’s got a couple of knocks, jolts against Wolves,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“He aggravated his back (and) had trouble before. (We need to) give him time to recover and rest before we put him back on the pitch.

“I wouldn’t expect him to be back in the next few weeks. We have a mid-season break and I’m not sure are going to see him before then, no.”

United face either Watford or Tranmere in the FA Cup fourth round, travel to Manchester City for the second leg of their League Cup semi-final — trailing 3-1 from the first leg — and host Wolves in the Premier League in the next two weeks.

Solskjaer’s men then have a 16-day period to rest and recuperate thanks to the Premier League’s first ever winter break before travelling to Chelsea on February 17.

AFP

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Burnley On The Up As Westwood’s Late Strike Stuns Leicester

3 seconds ago
3 min read

Westwood Captures Abu Dhabi Title

6 mins ago
2 min read

Title Is Gone But Man City Can Still Thrive – Mendy

10 mins ago
2 min read

Arteta Hopes Arsenal Are Healing Rift With Fans

12 mins ago
1 min read

McGregor Demolishes Cerrone

10 hours ago
3 min read

Djokovic, Williams Lead Tennis Old Guard Into New Decade

10 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Burnley On The Up As Westwood’s Late Strike Stuns Leicester

3 seconds ago
1 min read

Man Utd Lose Rashford For ‘Weeks’ – Solskjaer

4 mins ago
3 min read

Westwood Captures Abu Dhabi Title

6 mins ago
2 min read

Title Is Gone But Man City Can Still Thrive – Mendy

10 mins ago