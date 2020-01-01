Man Utd In Talks With Pogba Over New Contract – Solskjaer

Manchester United are still in talks with midfielder Paul Pogba over a new contract, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, amid speculation over the Frenchman’s future at the Premier League club.
World Cup winner Pogba, 28, has frequently been linked with a move away from Old Trafford since rejoining United from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record 89 million pounds ($122.34 million).
British media reported that Ligue 1 club Paris St Germain are interested in signing Pogba, who is in the final year of his contract at United.
“There’s always speculation about Paul and always clubs being interested,” Solskjaer said after Saturday’s 4-2 pre-season defeat by Queens Park Rangers. “We’ve seen Paul at his best, Paul knows what we feel about it.
“I’ve enjoyed my time working with him and hopefully we can continue working together. All that I’ve ever heard with Paul is he’s looking forward to the season.”
Pogba made 42 appearances for United in all competitions last season as the club finished second in the league behind rivals Manchester City, while they also reached the Europa League final, losing to Villarreal.
Earlier on Saturday, Solskjaer signed a new deal to stay at United until at least 2024, with an option for an extra year.
United host Leeds United in their 2021-22 Premier League season opener on Aug. 14.
