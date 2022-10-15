iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Man United’s Greenwood Charged With Attempted Rape, Assault

REUTERS/Ian Walton
6 seconds ago 1 min read

British prosecutors said on Saturday Manchester United soccer player Mason Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” prosecutor Janet Potter said in a statement.

Greenwood, who has been suspended by his club pending the investigation, is due to appear at Greater Manchester magistrates’ court on Monday.

Neither Greenwood nor his representatives have commented at any stage on the allegations against him.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial,” Potter said.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Leicester Fail To Storm Palace In Dour Goalless Draw

11 mins ago
1 min read

Villa’s Gerrard Fighting To Win Over Fans Amid Poor Results

20 mins ago
1 min read

Brentford Condemn Online Racist Abuse Of Toney

23 mins ago
2 min read

Liverpool Cannot Compete With Spending Of City Who ‘Can Do What They Want’ -Klopp

9 hours ago
2 min read

England’s Walker Confident Of Recovering In Time For World Cup

9 hours ago
3 min read

Talented Team Mates Will Ease Pressure On Neymar At World Cup – Ronaldo

10 hours ago
2 min read

Spurs Boss Conte Hails Hard-Working Attacking Trio

10 hours ago
2 min read

Soccer Juventus Sinking To New Lows As Champions League Exit Looms

10 hours ago
1 min read

Chelsea’s Potter Says ‘glow up’ Down To More Expensive Haircut

10 hours ago
1 min read

Ronaldo Reaches Another Landmark To Fire Man United To Win At Everton

6 days ago
2 min read

Saka Double Helps Arsenal Beat Liverpool In Thriller

6 days ago
3 min read

Red Bull’s Verstappen Wins Second Formula One Title

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Man United’s Greenwood Charged With Attempted Rape, Assault

6 seconds ago
2 min read

Leicester Fail To Storm Palace In Dour Goalless Draw

11 mins ago
1 min read

Villa’s Gerrard Fighting To Win Over Fans Amid Poor Results

20 mins ago
1 min read

Brentford Condemn Online Racist Abuse Of Toney

23 mins ago

Share