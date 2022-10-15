Man United’s Greenwood Charged With Attempted Rape, Assault

British prosecutors said on Saturday Manchester United soccer player Mason Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.
The 21-year-old was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.
“The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” prosecutor Janet Potter said in a statement.
Greenwood, who has been suspended by his club pending the investigation, is due to appear at Greater Manchester magistrates’ court on Monday.
Neither Greenwood nor his representatives have commented at any stage on the allegations against him.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial,” Potter said.
More Stories
Leicester Fail To Storm Palace In Dour Goalless Draw
Villa’s Gerrard Fighting To Win Over Fans Amid Poor Results
Brentford Condemn Online Racist Abuse Of Toney
Liverpool Cannot Compete With Spending Of City Who ‘Can Do What They Want’ -Klopp
England’s Walker Confident Of Recovering In Time For World Cup
Talented Team Mates Will Ease Pressure On Neymar At World Cup – Ronaldo
Spurs Boss Conte Hails Hard-Working Attacking Trio
Soccer Juventus Sinking To New Lows As Champions League Exit Looms
Chelsea’s Potter Says ‘glow up’ Down To More Expensive Haircut
Ronaldo Reaches Another Landmark To Fire Man United To Win At Everton
Saka Double Helps Arsenal Beat Liverpool In Thriller
Red Bull’s Verstappen Wins Second Formula One Title