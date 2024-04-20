Man United Hire Wilcox As Technical Director From Southampton

Jason Wilcox has been appointed as Manchester United technical director and is the latest addition to new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe’s the back-room staff, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 53-year-old Wilcox, who left his role as director of football at Championship side Southampton after just nine months, was previously Manchester City’s academy director.

The former England international also captured a Premier League title as a player with Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

“(Wilcox) will work with all technical areas of the football department to achieve the highest standards of performance,” United said in a release.

United are also expected to hire Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth, who was placed on gardening leave after telling his club he wanted to move to Old Trafford.

Reuters