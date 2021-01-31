iAfrica

Man United Held In Stalemate At Arsenal

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Alastair Grant

4 hours ago 1 min read

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday as they fell three points behind leaders Manchester City.

City earlier beat bottom club Sheffield United 1-0 to move to 44 points from 20 matches while United are on 41 points from one game more.

Third-placed Leicester City, who are on 39 points, will go above Manchester United if they can beat Leeds United on Sunday.

After a disappointing first half, Arsenal came out strongly following the interval and Willian had a good chance in the 49th minute which was well blocked by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Alexandre Lacazette came closest to scoring for the Gunners with a 56th minute curling free kick that struck the bar.

Emile Smith Rowe forced a good save out of United keeper David De Gea with a low drive.

United, beaten at home by Sheffield United on Wednesday, created little until the final minute of normal time when Edinson Cavani volleyed wide from close range from Wan-Bissaka’s cross.

United set a new club record of 18 away games unbeaten in the league while Arsenal, eighth on 31 points, have not lost since Christmas.

Reuters

