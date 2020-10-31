iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Man United Forwards Can Be A Big Threat – Arteta

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

9 mins ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

Manchester United’s forwards have forged a strong understanding that makes them a real threat in the Premier League, according to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta who will take his team to Old Trafford on Sunday.

United’s front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood combined for 62 goals in all competitions last season and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bolstered their attack by signing Uruguay international Edinson Cavani last month.

With Daniel James and Odion Ighalo also in their ranks, Arteta said United have the options to change their style.

“They create really good relationships and they’re all very different. They glide together, have really good understanding and chemistry on the pitch. You can see that,” Arteta told Arsenal’s website here.

“Since the lockdown, Ole has managed to improve that a lot and you can see that at the end of (last) season, the amount of goals and types of goals they were scoring. They’re a threat.

“They can play two or three different formations… they’ve been changing some things because of the opponents, because of the quality of players they have and sometimes to change the game in certain moments.

“We have to be prepared for that because they have that adaptability, they have a big squad and up front they have a lot of options to do different things.”

United are unbeaten in their last 13 home Premier League games against Arsenal.

“I want to believe we’re getting closer to getting the win there,” Arteta added.

“For sure our mindset is going to be to go there and win. That’s the approach we’re going to have and the gameplay we’re going to put in place.”

United are 15th in the table with seven points from five games, two points behind 11th-placed Arsenal who have played a game more.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Walker’s Homecoming Strike Gives Man City Win

26 seconds ago
3 min read

Mo’unga Magic Drives All Blacks To Record Victory

6 mins ago
2 min read

Wolves Beat Palace

11 mins ago
2 min read

Bottas On Pole At Imola

17 mins ago
2 min read

Wolves Beat Palace

9 hours ago
2 min read

Australia’s 2027 World Cup Bid Picks Up Steam

9 hours ago
2 min read

Djokovic, Thiem Ousted In Vienna Open Quarters

9 hours ago
2 min read

England Owe Fans Special Performance Against Italy – Woodward

9 hours ago
2 min read

Leeds Not Making Special Plans To Stop Vardy – Bielsa

9 hours ago
2 min read

Fans Cannot Expect Same Bale From Before – Mourinho

9 hours ago
2 min read

Liverpool’s Klopp Seeking Solutions

10 hours ago
1 min read

Embattled SA Chief Resigns Along With Four Board Members

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Walker’s Homecoming Strike Gives Man City Win

26 seconds ago
3 min read

Mo’unga Magic Drives All Blacks To Record Victory

6 mins ago
2 min read

Man United Forwards Can Be A Big Threat – Arteta

9 mins ago
2 min read

Wolves Beat Palace

11 mins ago