Man Denies Burning South African Parliament

A 49-year-old man accused of setting the South African parliament on fire appeared in court to face five charges including arson and possession of an explosive device. A lawyer for suspect Zandile Christmas Mafe said he denied the accusations and would plead not guilty. The case was adjourned until January 11. Officials have said important sections including a museum with artworks and heritage objects were saved from the blaze, as was an embroidered tapestry telling the story of the Eastern Cape on the ground floor of the Old Assembly Building. The elite Hawks police unit said on Monday the suspect was believed to have gained entry to the Parliament through an office window.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

