Man Denies Burning South African Parliament

A 49-year-old man accused of setting the South African parliament on fire appeared in court to face five charges including arson and possession of an explosive device. A lawyer for suspect Zandile Christmas Mafe said he denied the accusations and would plead not guilty. The case was adjourned until January 11. Officials have said important sections including a museum with artworks and heritage objects were saved from the blaze, as was an embroidered tapestry telling the story of the Eastern Cape on the ground floor of the Old Assembly Building. The elite Hawks police unit said on Monday the suspect was believed to have gained entry to the Parliament through an office window.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
More Stories
Medical Illustration by Nigerian Medic Goes Viral
Newborn Baby Abandoned in the Rubbish Bin of an Air Mauritius Toilet is Doing Well
Zambia has so Far Stood Out in Peaceful Transition on the African Continent
LGBTQ+ People In Kenya Fall Prey to Social Media Extortion and Blackmail
Digital Currencies in Ghana and Nigeria Threaten Work towards a Common Legal Tender in West Africa
Findings from South Africa’s Inquiry into Corruption Released
Photographing the Terror and Joy of Refugees in DRC
South Africa’s Parliament Gutted
Nigerien Mayor Caught Smuggling Drugs
The Countries that Didn’t Make the AGOA Fold
Botswana’s President Tests Positive for Covid-19
Africa’s Innovation Industry is Promising