Man City’s Jesus And Walker Test Positive For COVID-19

Photo Credit: Reuters/Laurence Griffiths

30 mins ago 1 min read

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Two other City staff members have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and all four are self-isolating.

“Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition,” City said in a statement here.

City, eighth in the league table, host Newcastle United on Saturday before visiting Everton on Monday.

Reuters

