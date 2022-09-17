iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Man City’s Haaland Wins Premier League Player Of The Month For August

Reuters/Andrew Boyers

1 hour ago 2 min read

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for August after scoring nine goals in five games in a brilliant start to his career in England.

Haaland, 22, bagged a brace on his league debut against West Ham United and scored once at Newcastle United before hitting consecutive hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest as City won four of their opening five games.

The Norwegian, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund, beat competition from Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard as well as Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic among others to win the award.

According to Opta, only former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has scored more goals in a single month in the Premier League, with 10 goals in Dec. 2013.

“I am delighted to win this award for the first time – it was an incredible start of the season for the team and I am grateful to everyone who voted,” Haaland said in a statement.

“We all wanted to hit the ground running this season, so winning four games out of five was a great start for us in what is the most challenging competition in the world. I am happy to have played my part by scoring goals.

“Hopefully, I can continue to support the team … and carry on our strong start to the season.”

City are second in the league standings after six games with 14 points, one behind leaders Arsenal. They will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Singapore Will Be Tough – Albon

5 mins ago
2 min read

Mature Hales ‘Looking Forward’ To England Opportunity At T20 World Cup

9 mins ago
2 min read

Murray Loses Doubles As Britain Bow Out Of Davis Cup

39 mins ago
2 min read

Ramsey Strike Gives Villa Win Over Southampton

51 mins ago
2 min read

Neymar Defends Vinicius Over Criticism Of Goal Celebrations

53 mins ago
2 min read

Djokovic Says Federer Set Tone For Excellence And Led With Poise

58 mins ago
2 min read

Boucher Named Mumbai Indians Head Coach

1 hour ago
3 min read

British Soccer Criticised For Cancelling Play After Queen’s Death

6 days ago
4 min read

Sensational Swiatek Downs Jabeur For First U.S. Open Title

6 days ago
1 min read

Hamilton Jokes About Watching His iPad During Monza Race

6 days ago
2 min read

Even F1 Drivers Struggle With Monza Grid Conundrum

6 days ago
2 min read

Australians Peers And Sanders Clinch U.S. Open Mixed Doubles

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Stage 5 Blackouts Until Monday

28 seconds ago
1 min read

Singapore Will Be Tough – Albon

5 mins ago
2 min read

Mature Hales ‘Looking Forward’ To England Opportunity At T20 World Cup

9 mins ago
2 min read

Murray Loses Doubles As Britain Bow Out Of Davis Cup

39 mins ago

Share