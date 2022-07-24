Man City’s Haaland Scores In pre-season Win Over Bayern

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will need more time to begin firing on all cylinders, despite scoring on his pre-season debut in a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich, manager Pep Guardiola said on Saturday.
Haaland, who joined the Premier League champions on a five-year contract last month, got on the end of a Jack Grealish cross and fired home from close range after just 12 minutes to secure victory over the Bundesliga side at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.
Guardiola praised the 22-year-old’s poacher instinct but said the Norwegian needed to be handled carefully to aid his return to full fitness.
“He scored a goal, which is important. These type of goals in front of keeper – always he’s there,” Guardiola said. “The first minutes, he needs more rhythm and time but already he had 45 minutes which is good for him.
“We’ll see how he reacts to the niggles that he had in the previous weeks. After we come back we have long weeks to prepare every weekend game. In those two or three weeks we will get the best form.”
City, who face FA Cup holders Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday, begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to West Ham United on Aug. 7.
More Stories
Masterful Korir Wins World 800m Gold In Style
Ethiopia’s Tsegay Holds On To Win World 5,000m Gold
Pogacar Throws Down The Gauntlet For Vingegaard
U.S. Women Stun Jamaica In Relays, Men Falter Again
Sainz Confident Solo Leclerc Can Still Beat The Red Bulls
Red Bull And Ferrari Are In Their Own League – Hamilton
Heart-In-Mouth Moment As Vingegaard Poised To Win Tour de France
Leclerc On Pole In France With Verstappen Alongside
England Sweep To Comprehensive Win In ODI Against South Africa
F1 Must Keep ‘Iconic’ Tracks Like Spa – Verstappen
London Mayor Khan Wants The City To Host The Olympics Again
De Gea Keen To Sign Contract Extension At United