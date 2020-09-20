iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Man City’s Gundogan Sets 100 points Target

Photo Credit: Peter Powell/Pool via REUTERS

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Manchester City must show more consistency this season and amass at least 100 points if they are to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title, midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has said.

Pep Guardiola’s set a Premier League record by picking up 100 points in the 2017-18 campaign and followed it up with 98 in the 2018-19 season, pipping Liverpool to the title by a single point.

They failed to match those standards last season and finished on 81 points, 18 behind Juergen Klopp’s champions.

“Last season we scored the most goals and Ederson got the Golden Glove for most clean sheets, but we still need to improve because we lost too many games,” Gundogan, 29, told British media.

“It is impossible to win every game but what you can do is try to learn from your defeats. It is hard to rack up 100 points or 98 every single year, but if we want to be challenging for all the titles again we have to be closer to that standard.”

“We shouldn’t be looking to completely change the way we do things, because we have a certain way of playing that has worked well for us in the past, but there are small things we can improve on if we want a better season than last year.”

City begin their Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Southern Kings Goes Into Voluntary Liquidation

2 hours ago
2 min read

Djokovic Loses His Cool At The Italian Open

2 hours ago
2 min read

Nketiah In Tune With Ceballos For Arsenal Winner

2 hours ago
3 min read

Nadal Stunned By Schwartzman

2 hours ago
2 min read

Bale Return Will Give Spurs Massive Boost – Murphy

2 hours ago
3 min read

Man Utd Make Dismal Start, Arsenal And Everton Win Again

2 hours ago
3 min read

Bale Seals Return To Tottenham

13 hours ago
2 min read

Djokovic Overcomes Koepfer

13 hours ago
2 min read

Vibrant Leeds Off The Mark

13 hours ago
2 min read

Calvert-Lewin Eager To Impress For ‘New’ Everton

18 hours ago
2 min read

No Fond Farewell But Zidane Praises Bale

18 hours ago
1 min read

Villa Complete Traore Signing To Bolster Attack

18 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Heads Must Roll For Top Cop Murder – Cele

55 mins ago
1 min read

SA Records 2,029 New COVID-19 Cases

1 hour ago
3 min read

Southern Kings Goes Into Voluntary Liquidation

2 hours ago
2 min read

Djokovic Loses His Cool At The Italian Open

2 hours ago