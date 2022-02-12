iAfrica

Man City See Off Norwich With Sterling Hat-Trick

Reuters/John Sibley

11 seconds ago 1 min read

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling grabbed a perfect hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday as the Premier League leaders extended their lead to 12 points.

After a lively start, the visitors broke the deadlock when Max Aarons failed to clear a Kyle Walker cross and Sterling picked up the ball, dribbled into the box and curled a right-footed shot past the outstretched arm of keeper Angus Gunn.

Phil Foden made it 2-0 just after the restart when he bundled the ball over the line after it pin-balled in the box, with the Goal Decision System awarding the goal after it was cleared off the line.

City took their foot off the gas and enjoyed long spells of possession but in the 70th minute Dias headed Foden’s cross across goal, where an unmarked Sterling nodded home for his second.

Sterling’s final goal should have come from the penalty spot but the English forward saw his attempt saved before following up to complete his hat-trick with his left foot.

Reuters

