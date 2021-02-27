iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Man City Make It 20 Straight Wins

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Clive Brunskill

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Manchester City moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday – their 20th straight win in all competitions.

City took the lead in the 30th minute with central defender Ruben Dias heading in a Kevin De Bruyne cross, but the Hammers drew level through Michail Antonio two minutes before the interval.

Pep Guardiola’s side secured their 14th consecutive league win, however, when Dias’ fellow defender John Stones slotted home after being picked out by a Riyad Mahrez pull back.

Fourth-placed West Ham, who performed well throughout, had a late chance to grab a point, but Issa Diop failed to connect well with a header from a Jesse Lingard cross.

The win moves City, unbeaten in 27 matches, on to 62 points from 26 games with Manchester United, who play Chelsea on Sunday, behind them on 49 points from 25 matches.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Steep Fuel Hikes Expected In March, April

3 hours ago
1 min read

Second Batch Of J&J Vaccine Arrives In SA

15 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 654 New COVID-19 Cases

15 hours ago
1 min read

Nasrec Field Hospital To Close

2 days ago
1 min read

1.1m People To Be Vaccinated By End Of March – Mkhize

2 days ago
1 min read

Over 32 000 Healthcare Workers Vaccinated – Mkhize

2 days ago
1 min read

1 676 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

SAA Flight Departs For Belgium

3 days ago
1 min read

MPs React To Mboweni’s Budget Speech

3 days ago
1 min read

Sin Tax Hikes Are In The Interest Of Health – Mboweni

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 862 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
15 min read

Read: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Full Budget Speech

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Steep Fuel Hikes Expected In March, April

3 hours ago
1 min read

El Ghazi Gives Villa Win At Leeds

3 hours ago
2 min read

West Brom Win As Brighton Pay Penalty Amid VAR Chaos

3 hours ago
1 min read

Man City Make It 20 Straight Wins

3 hours ago