Man City Hungry For More Success Next Season – Guardiola

Manchester City are ready to chase more glory after reaching historic heights last season, manager Pep Guardiola said, as the treble winners prepare for the new campaign with a tour to Asia.

The Spaniard’s team achieved sporting immortality when they clinched their maiden Champions League crown in June and matched arch-rivals Manchester United’s 1999 treble.

But Guardiola already has his sights on the next season, with the same desire to achieve more success.

“I don’t know how consistent we will be after what we have done – but I will ask them (team) not to forget what we have done but we will try to do it again step by step,” Guardiola told reporters on Saturday ahead of City’s first pre-season friendly against J1 side Yokohama F Marinos in Tokyo.

“We try and take our composure, our rhythm and remember who we are as a team.”

City have shifted their focus on the next challenge, the Community Shield, Dutch defender Nathan Ake said ahead of Sunday’s game.

City will kick off their 2023-24 season against runners-up Arsenal on Aug. 6 in the traditional curtain-raiser to the Premier League season.

“Last season was a great season for every one of us,” the 28-year-old said.

“But football keeps going forward… We have the mentality to go again. Our first objective is the Community Shield and then the Super Cup and Club World Cup.

“There’s plenty to go and win. The manager demands of everyone that we go again. This club has been doing that for many years now. Everyone has the mentality to keep pushing each other to reach the next level.”

City will play Bayern Munich in Tokyo on Wednesday before taking on Atletico Madrid in Seoul.

Reuters