Man City Crush Passive Chelsea In FA Cup

Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win at home to Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, enjoying their third successive win over Graham Potter’s side in the space of two months.

Elsewhere, League Two (fourth tier) side Stevenage pulled off the shock of the weekend by winning 2-1 at Premier League Aston Villa, scoring two goals in the final few minutes.

Riyad Mahrez whipped in a free kick to put City in front in the 23rd minute, having scored the only goal in the 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday and in the 2-0 success over Chelsea in the League Cup in November.

Newly-crowned World Cup winner Julian Alvarez doubled their lead on the half-hour mark, the Argentina striker converting a penalty after a VAR review spotted a handball from Kai Havertz.

Phil Foden completed a slick team move involving England team mate Kyle Walker to score City’s third in the 38th minute and effectively ending the game as a contest.

The hosts won another penalty late in the second half and although Alvarez was still on the pitch, Mahrez took the ball and slammed it past Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 85th minute.

City will play at home in the fourth round against either Premier League leaders Arsenal or League One side Oxford United, who meet on Monday.

Villa took the lead against Stevenage through French midfielder Morgan Sanson in the first half but their afternoon unravelled when Leander Dendoncker was sent off for tripping Stevenage midfielder Dean Campbell, leading to a penalty for the visitors.

Jamie Reid converted the penalty to equalise in the 88th minute and moments later Campbell scored to clinch an unlikely victory for Stevenage, who will visit Stoke City in the fourth round.

Earlier on Sunday, Leeds United staged a late comeback to draw 2-2 at Cardiff City and force a replay. The Championship (second-tier) side got off to a flying start thanks to first-half goals from Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo.

But Leeds, who have pulled off their share of thrilling comebacks under Jesse Marsch, levelled in added time with a strike from 18-year-old forward Sonny Perkins, who had only been on the pitch for six minutes, after Rodrigo Moreno had reduced the deficit in the second half.

Walsall beat Stockport County 2-1, Stoke City won 3-0 at Hartlepool, Blackburn Rovers beat Norwich City 1-0 and Derby County beat Barnsley 3-0 to also make it to the fourth round. Bristol City and Swansea City will meet again in a replay after drawing 1-1.

