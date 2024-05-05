Man City, Arsenal Both Win In Neck-And-Neck Premier League Title Race

Manchester City remained on course for a fourth successive Premier League title with a ruthless 5-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, hours after Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth kept them provisionally top of the standings.

Erling Haaland struck four times as Pep Guardiola’s team pulled to within a point of Arsenal with a game in hand.

Newcastle United moved into sixth place with a 4-1 victory at Burnley that left the hosts on the brink of relegation. Nottingham Forest moved three points clear of the bottom three with a 3-1 win at Sheffield United, and Brentford and Fulham played a scoreless draw.

Hours before City’s ruthless victory, Arsenal cleared another hurdle in their hunt for their first league title in 20 years.

A penalty shortly before halftime converted by Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead. Leandro Trossard eased the nerves inside the Emirates with a second goal on 70 minutes and Declan Rice added the third deep into stoppage time.

“We played probably the best first half we’ve played all season. We could have gone three, four, five easily. We scored one,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

“Then credit to Bournemouth they changed things and the game became more open which we wanted to avoid.”

Arsenal next travel to Old Trafford to play Manchester United before hosting Everton on the final day.

If City felt pressure from Arsenal’s win, it did not show as Haaland and the holders ran roughshod over Wolves at the Etihad.

“Nine (more) points, we will be champions. Seven points, six points, three points, Arsenal will win the Premier League,”

Haaland — who boosted his league scoring lead to 25 with the first four-goal haul of his career — scored from the penalty spot in the 12th minute, then doubled City’s lead in the 35th when he headed home at the far post from Rodri’s cross.

The 23-year-old converted again from the spot just before halftime. Hwang Hee-chan pulled one back for Wolves in the 53rd but Haaland scored his fourth a minute later. Substitute Julian Alvarez completed City’s scoring.

Guardiola’s team play away at Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur before closing the season at home to West Ham United.

Alexander Isak scored his 20th league goal of the season to lead Newcastle in their romp over Burnley, keeping alive their hopes of playing European football next season.

Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes also got on the scoresheet on a day soured only slightly by Isak’s missed penalty.

“When we’re really aggressive and running forward we are a really good team. It’s been there in fits and starts this season, but a really good day and something to build on,” Longstaff told the BBC.

Burnley could have their relegation confirmed when they travel to Spurs next Saturday.

BIG STEP FOR FOREST

A brace by Callum Hudson-Odoi helped Forest breathe a little easier as they climbed three points above the drop zone, gaining a crucial lead over 18th-placed Luton Town with two games to go for both teams.

Sheffield, already relegated, remained bottom with 16 points.

“It was a big step for us but it’s not over yet,” Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said. “We’ve still got hard games to play.”

Sheffield took the lead in the 16th minute on a penalty from Ben Brereton Diaz, but the visitors equalised 11 minutes later when Danilo found Hudson-Odoi in the box.

Ryan Yates gave Forest the lead with his first ever league goal shortly after the break before Hudson-Odoi fired into the near bottom corner to complete his brace in the 65th minute.

Sheffield became the first club to concede 100 goals in a 38-match Premier League season. Swindon Town, who also conceded 100 goals in 1993-94, did so over 42 games.

Fulham substitute Raul Jimenez missed a golden chance to settle the West London derby against Brentford in a game of missed chances.

Jimenez had been on the field for nine minutes when set up by Adama Traore’s cross but, despite having time and space, he sent his 73rd-minute effort sailing over the crossbar.

Fulham are 12th in the table, while Brentford are 16th. Both teams have two matches remaining.

Reuters