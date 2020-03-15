Man Charged With Rape, Kidnapping Of Elderly Woman

Share with your network!

Mpumalanga police are hoping a judge throws the book at a man who appeared in the Delmas Magistrates Court for the alleged rape and kidnapping of an elderly woman.

It’s understood the suspect broke into the 68-year-old woman’s home in Waaikraal last weekend, before dragging her to a nearby bush where he allegedly raped her.

It’s reported the man then choked her until she became unconscious and threw her in a dam thinking she had died. However, she regained consciousness and managed to make way to a place of safety.

Police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi says, “He appeared in court on Thursday and is expected again in the same court on the 17 March. We are asking all opinion leaders amongst the community saying that we need to find a way to install morals into our society because our young generation is getting lost.”

The man has been remanded in custody and is due back in court on Tuesday.

EWN

Share with your network!