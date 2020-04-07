Man Arrested In Connection With Rape, Murder Of Sphiwe Sibeko (14)

Share with your network!

Police have arrested a man linked to the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl from Dobsonville in Soweto.

Sphiwe Sibeko went missing last Thursday after she told her grandmother that she was going to the nearby shop. She never made it safely home and her body was discovered near a river the following day.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said a 22-year-old man was handcuffed and would appear in court soon.

“So far we are searching for the other suspects who were also involved in the incident. We are still calling on the community to continue and give the information so that we can be able to trace and arrest the suspects,” Makhubele said.

EWN

