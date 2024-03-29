Man Arrested For Drunk Driving After Crashing Into Zuma Transport

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for drunk driving after allegedly crashing into a vehicle transporting former president, Jacob Zuma.

Police said the man was also charged with reckless and negligent driving.

The accident happened in Eshowe on Thursday night and police have confirmed Zuma was unhurt.

SAPS national spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said that Zuma was being transported in a state armoured vehicle when the collision happened.

Mathe said Zuma’s bodyguards were also in the vehicle with him.

“No one was injured, including members of the Presidential Protection Services (PPS). The former president was evacuated and taken to his residence.”

She said the driver would appear at the Eshowe Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the daughter of Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma, has posted a picture of her father on X, saying the former president was in high spirits and attending a Good Friday church service in Nkandla.