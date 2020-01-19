Sun. Jan 19th, 2020

Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Ex-Girlfriend In Queenstown

A man has been nabbed for allegedly attacking and sexually assaulting his former girlfriend near Queenstown.

Police said the incident happened on Thursday night in Lesseyton.

The police’s Jackson Manatha explained what is believed to have happened: “The victim was walking along the street and came across this man who she was dating, and this man, without saying any word, dragged her to his house where he raped her for the whole night. A case of rape was registered in Queenstown.”

