Tue. Feb 18th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Man Accused Of Kidnapping Tazne Van Wyk (8) Arrested In Eastern Cape

4 hours ago 1 min read
Man Accused Of Kidnapping Tazne Van Wyk (8) Arrested In Eastern Cape

A man accused of kidnapping an 8-year-old Elsies River girl has been arrested in the Eastern Cape.

Police have been searching for Moehydien Pangaker for almost two weeks.

He is accused of abducting Tazne van Wyk.

Cradock police arrested Moehydien Pangaker on Monday night.

But Tazne van Wyk has still not been found.

The child was last seen leaving her family home in Elsies River on 7 February to go to a nearby shop.

Pangaker was out on parole when she disappeared.

The Western Cape Community Safety Department has offered R10,000 for any information which could help authorities.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Advocate Dali Mpofu: Campaign To Strip FW de Klerk Of Nobel Peace Prize Ongoing

4 hours ago
3 min read

Cosatu Slams Mboweni For Proposing Referendum On SOEs Bailout

4 hours ago
4 min read

FW de Klerk Foundation: Apartheid Statement Was An Error Of Judgement

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa: Extraordinary Action Needed To Deal With Economic Problems

5 hours ago
2 min read

De Ruyter At Scopa: Eskom Will Not Compromise On Maintenance In Future

5 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng Education Mec Lesufi Emotionally Drained By Pupil Deaths In Province

9 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Time Management Key To Business Success

2 hours ago
3 min read

Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 1,900

4 hours ago
1 min read

Advocate Dali Mpofu: Campaign To Strip FW de Klerk Of Nobel Peace Prize Ongoing

4 hours ago
3 min read

Cosatu Slams Mboweni For Proposing Referendum On SOEs Bailout

4 hours ago