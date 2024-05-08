Man Accused of Illegal Logging in Liberia Now Heads Watchdog

West Africa’s most forested country has a long history of illegal logging, which the country’s regulator, the Forestry Development Authority, has repeatedly struggled to confront. So, it raised eyebrows when Rudolph Merab, whose companies were twice found to have engaged in illegal logging, was recently appointed to lead the FDA. In an interview with The Associated Press, for the first time Merab answered questions about his past and detailed his plans for managing Liberia’s forests, promising to increase timber exports and cut regulations.



SOURCE: VOA