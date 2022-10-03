Mami Wata is on a Mission to Bring African Art and Surf to the World

The sea and surfing have mesmerized cultures across the globe since the beginning of time, but Africa’s contribution was traditionally overlooked. Thanks to enterprising brand Mami Wata, a new wave is about to emerge from Africa in which art and surf will combine to expand surf culture and opportunity for the continent. From Madagascar to Morocco, Liberia to Mozambique, Mami Wata is on a mission to be a creative force for good in Africa.

SOURCE: FORBES

Share with your network!