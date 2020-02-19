Mamabolo Refuses To Apologise To Malema Family Over Physical Abuse Claims

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo on Wednesday said he would not apologise for accusing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema of physically abusing his wife.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mantoa Malema’s lawyers demanded a retraction from Mamabolo adding that his failure to do so would cost him R1 million.

Instead, Mamabolo has dared the Malema family, saying he would meet them in court.

Malema has denied the domestic violence allegations, which were first made during the State of the Nation Address and repeated at Tuesday’s reply in Parliament.

ANCWL ‘APPALLED’

The ANC Women’s League has come forward to express how appalled it is by men who use women as a shield when losing arguments in the ideological warfare in Parliament.

“In the occasion of State of the Nation Address, Cde Boy Mamabolo dragged Mrs Malema into the debate in alleging that she is being abused. That was a highly inhumane and misguided attack towards an innocent woman who is not even a politician but married to one,” the organisation said in a statement.

The women’s league condemned the ‘barbaric act’ of ‘stripping’ a woman of her dignity and positioning her as a ‘weak docile’ object for male domination and abuse.

EWN