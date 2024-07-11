Mali’s Ruling Junta Lifts Ban on Political Party Activities

Mali’s ruling junta has lifted its ban on political activities, which had been in place since April and had been implemented to curtail political parties’ protests against an unpopular decision it took. The junta, which came to power in 2020, had set a March 2024 deadline for a return to civilian governance. It had then decided to extend this deadline, prompting protests by major political parties. To justify the suspension, the junta’s leader Colonel Assimi Goita cited “sterile discussions” and “subversion” by the parties. According to him, these actions posed a danger to ongoing dialogue about the nation’s political future. Despite a boycott by major opposition parties, said dialogue had proceeded with regime supporters, leading to recommendations for the military to remain in power for an additional two to five years and allowing Goita to run in future presidential elections.

SOURCE: LE MONDE