iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mali’s Junta in Charge for Now

26 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Soldiers who ousted Mali’s president and government in a coup promised on Wednesday to oversee elections within a “reasonable” time, as calls abroad grew for a swift resolution to an acute political crisis. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned and dissolved parliament on Tuesday after the mutineers detained him at gunpoint, further destabilising a country in the grip of a jihadist insurgency and plagued by recent civil unrest. Fearing Keita’s fall after nearly seven years in power could destabilise West Africa’s entire Sahel region, the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Mali from its institutions. The African Union chairman, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, demanded an immediate return to civilian government. As investors ditched shares in Mali-based gold mining companies, the mutineers had yet to identify their leader though the mood in the capital Bamoko appeared calm. A spokesman for the mutineers, calling themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, said they had acted to prevent further “chaos, anarchy and insecurity.”

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Abuja Bitten by the Hiking Bug

27 seconds ago
1 min read

Why African Families are Getting Smaller

5 mins ago
1 min read

New Information from Archaeological Site in South Africa

11 mins ago
1 min read

Mining Company Called Out for Environmental Abuse

12 mins ago
1 min read

Oil Spillage is the Biggest Threat to this African Bird Species

14 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s New and Rejuvenated Relationships with Major World Powers

15 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Lifts Alcohol and Tobacco Ban

16 mins ago
1 min read

Tug Boats Try to Remove the Japanese Wreckage Out of Mauritian Waters

18 mins ago
1 min read

The Species of Africa’s Northern Rhinos Relies on IVF

19 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Film Industry Thriving despite Difficult Circumstances

24 hours ago
1 min read

A New Type of Tourism Trade in Africa

24 hours ago
1 min read

A Scorecard for Africa’s Green Revolution

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Abuja Bitten by the Hiking Bug

27 seconds ago
1 min read

Why African Families are Getting Smaller

5 mins ago
1 min read

New Information from Archaeological Site in South Africa

11 mins ago
1 min read

Mining Company Called Out for Environmental Abuse

12 mins ago