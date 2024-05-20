Mali Unrest: Rebels Claim Civilian Deaths at Hands of Military, Wagner Group

Mali’s rebel groups have accused the country’s national army as well as the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary organization, of killing civilians in recent operations. The Permanent Strategic Framework for the Defense of the People of Azawad (CSP-DPA), a group of armed Tuareg rebel groups, claimed that these forces targeted civilians in the northern region of the country, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries. The Malian government has not yet responded to these allegations. However, this incident adds to the ongoing conflict and instability in Mali, where multiple factions are vying for control and power, further complicating efforts to achieve lasting peace.

SOURCE: VOA NEWS