Mali Collaborates with Russia to Build West Africa’s Largest Solar Power Plant

Mali and Russia have commenced building the largest solar power plant in West Africa, according to Mali’s Energy Minister Bintou Camara. The 200-megawatt solar station, projected to cost over €200 million, will cover 314 hectares in Sanankoroba near Bamako. Once completed, it is expected to boost the West African nation’s electricity production by 10%. This initiative, led by Russia’s NovaWind, a subsidiary of Rosatom, aims to alleviate Mali’s electricity shortages, with only half the population currently having access to power. The plant will operate for 20 years; however, it won’t come under Malian control for the first 10 years of its projected lifespan. This project is one of three such projects in Mali, with two more solar plants scheduled to be built by Chinese and Emirate firms from May 28 and June 1 respectively.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS